Malaysian PM resigns amid political turmoil

The political drama began on Sunday when Anwar’s rivals from the ruling coalition and opposition politicians held a series of meetings around Kuala Lumpur, stoking speculation a new alliance was taking shape.

That coalition would reportedly have excluded Anwar, Mahathir’s presumptive successor and a former opposition icon who was jailed for years on questionable sodomy charges, blocking his ascent to the premiership.

With the fate of the government still uncertain Monday, Mahathir submitted his resignation to the king. The monarch accepted it, but appointed him interim leader until a new premier is found, according to an official statement.

Anwar who has famously stormy relationship with Mahathir said the premier assured him “he played no part” in attempts to form a new government, and was “very clear that in no way will he ever work with those associated with the past regime”.

The proposed new coalition was reportedly set to include the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the party of disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, which was ejected from office two years ago.

Anwar and Mahathir put their differences aside and joined forces to take on a corruption-plagued government at the 2018 polls.