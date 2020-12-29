Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia; epicentre near capital Zagreb

A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the earthquake which rocked Croatia on this day registered 6.3-magnitude on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake was registered at 11:19 GMT. Its epicentre was located 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at the depth of 10 kilometres.