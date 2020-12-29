Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia; epicentre near capital Zagreb

A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the earthquake which rocked Croatia on this day registered 6.3-magnitude on the Richter Scale.
The earthquake was registered at 11:19 GMT. Its epicentre was located 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at the depth of 10 kilometres.
The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.
Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
The strong earthquake was captured live on TV on local news channels. You can watch it here, in this video clip posted by a CNN journalist on Twitter:
The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.
The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.
