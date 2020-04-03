'Made mistake of voting for Imran Khan's PTI': Pakistan man commits suicide outside PM House

A man in Pakistan commited suicide by self-immolating outside the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on Friday.
According to Pakistan Today, the name of the man was Faisal Abbasi, a resident of Murree. After the self-immolation, Abbasi received serious burn injuries and was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but could not survive the injuries.
News 18 Hindi reported that Abbasi's relative was admitted in a hospital and he was unhappy with the way the treatment was going on and this was the reason that prompted him to commit suicide.
Reportedly, before committing suicide, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he had made a big mistake by voting for Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Further probe was underway.
