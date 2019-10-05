Madagascar's Defence Minister sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Antananarivo: In a community reception hosted onboard four Indian Navy ships stationed in the northern port city of Antsiranana, Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, surprisingly chose to sing the famous Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in what could be a bid to connect with the Indian diaspora residing here.

It comes as a surprising move because the Defence Minister, instead of hymning any other Bollywood tune, chose the title song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

His song came after a speech, which Rakotonirina requested to be simultaneously translated into Hindi, addressed to the Indian community consisting of mostly Gujaratis. Later the Defence Minister, the Chief of Malagasy Navy and other senior members of Malagasy Armed Forces interacted with the officers of the ships.