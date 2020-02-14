Love nest? Jeff Bezos buys USD 165 million estate

Beverly Hills: Jeff Bezos has dipped into world's richest coffers to splurge a whopping $165 million to buy the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, where he is spending plenty of time lately with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on board a $200 million yacht ‘Rising Sun’.

The Warner property is thought to be the love nest where Bezos and Sanches -- former TV news anchor -- will initially move in to. This is seen in media as something of a style makeover for Bezos, 56, whose once-low-key personal life has been a source of frequent headlines since he and MacKenzie Bezos divorced in 2019.