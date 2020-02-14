Love nest? Jeff Bezos buys USD 165 million estate

Beverly Hills: Jeff Bezos has dipped into world's richest coffers to splurge a whopping $165 million to buy the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, where he is spending plenty of time lately with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on board a $200 million yacht ‘Rising Sun’.
The Warner property is thought to be the love nest where Bezos and Sanches -- former TV news anchor -- will initially move in to. This is seen in media as something of a style makeover for Bezos, 56, whose once-low-key personal life has been a source of frequent headlines since he and MacKenzie Bezos divorced in 2019.
He’s been walking red carpets with Sanchez and has even been drawn into geopolitical controversies over allegations that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was involved in hacking his phone, media reports say. According to the Fortune magazine, Bezos’s real-estate empire already features homes on both US coasts, such as a Washington, D.C., mansion where he recently hosted a party for capital elite including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. He also owns 170,000 hectares (420,000 acres) of desert scrub in Texas.
While the deal may appear way too expensive to ordinary mortals, it may not pinch Bezos much whose net worth is $131.9 billion even after his marital split.
