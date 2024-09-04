 Looking Forward To Closer Cultural Ties, Says Narendra Modi Arriving In Singapore
On his arrival he said India is an ideal investment destination for Singapore and emphasised on closer cultural ties.

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Narendra Modi arrives in Singapore. Photo courtesy: Narendra Modi X |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday on a two-day visit after completing his tour to Brunei.

“Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties,” Modi posted on X after arriving in Singapore.

He is visiting the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Ahead of his arrival, PM Modi said he is looking forward to boosting the relationship between India and Singapore. 

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. I will also meet with leaders of Singapore’s vibrant business community,” Modi earlier said, leaving for Brunei and Singapore.

“I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development,” Modi said.
Modi said both the nations are part of India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

