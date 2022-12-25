e-Paper Get App
London: Young woman killed, three wounded in pub shooting on Christmas eve

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
London: A woman was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Lighthouse pub in Wallasey village near Liverpool.

The incident occurred on Christmas eve when the venue was full of young people.

After committing the crime, the unidentified gunman fled the scene, The BBC reported.

Investigation on to nab accused

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and area's MP Dame Angela Eagle described the incident as "despicable". 

"We were completely shocked and the tragedy is beyond words," the Lighthouse pub said in a statement. 

The pub said that it has provided CCTV footage to the police and is supporting everyone who has been impacted.

Police investigation is on to nab the accused.

article-image

