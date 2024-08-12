 London Stabbing VIDEO: Brave Tea Shop Employee Kicks Knife, Saves Woman And Girl After Man Attacks & Injures Them In Leicester Square
London Stabbing VIDEO: Brave Tea Shop Employee Kicks Knife, Saves Woman And Girl After Man Attacks & Injures Them In Leicester Square

The woman and the girl suffered serious injuries in the attack, however, the police have said that they cannot provide details about the specific injuries suffered by the victims in the ferocious attack.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Brave Tea Shop Employee Kicks Knife, Saves Woman And Girl After Man Attacks & Injures Them In Leicester Square | X

London: In a shocking incident, a woman and a minor girl were brutally stabbed in London's Leicester Square on Monday morning. The woman and the girl suffered serious injuries in the attack, however, the police have said that they cannot provide details about the specific injuries suffered by the victims in the ferocious attack. A man has been held after a 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were injured in the stabbing.

There are reports that a brave man who has been identified as Abdullah (29) saved the girl and the woman from the attacker after he intervened and kicked the knife away from the accused who was brutally attacking the victims outside the TWG Tea Shop in Leicester Square.

The saviour is being praised on social media. One of the users said, "Abdullah, 29, who works at TWG tea in Leicester Square, intervened to stop the attacker. He heard "a scream", so he "jumped on the attacker and kicked the knife away from him". Incredibly brave. This man is a hero."

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at around 11 AM near the TWG Tea Shop in Leicester Square. An ambulance was called after the woman and the girl were injured in the stabbing incident. The police have confirmed that the suspect has been apprehended and that there are no other outstanding suspects in the matter.

The woman and the girl were rushed to the hospital after they were attacked by the accused with a sharp weapon. The motive behind the attack has not yet been determined, but it is being reported that the attack is not related to terrorism. The identity of the accused has not been revealed yet.

The Metropolitan Police said, "Man held after woman and girl stabbed in London’s Leicester Square. Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody. We don't believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital, and we await an update on their condition."

