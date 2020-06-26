London police gets attacked for second night after street party

For the second night running, police officers in London have been attacked by revellers after trying to disperse crowds at an unlicensed music event.

A night after clashes in the south London district of Brixton following another street party, which left 22 police officers injured, London's Metropolitan Police said officers had to attend further unlicensed music events, block parties and raves.

Kensington and Chelsea Police said a gathering in Notting Hill in west London was dispersed by around 2 a.m. Friday. And though there were no confirmed reports of serious injury, it said objects had been thrown at police officers.

“Such behavior and any violent acts will not be tolerated,” it said.

In the wake of the clashes in Brixton on Wednesday night, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "appalling" scenes in in south London.

A spokesman for Johnson said that the UK government would shortly be launching a consultation on doubling the maximum sentence for assaulting an emergency worker. "These were appalling scenes. Violence against the police will not be tolerated," the spokesman said.

"We have been clear that anyone who assaults the police or any of our emergency service workers who keep us safe should feel the full force of the law," he said.