London News: Tata Plans To Set Up £4 Billion 40GW Battery Cell Gigafactory Unit In UK

UK PM Rishi Sunak | File photo

The Tata Group on Wednesday announced plans to set up a global battery cell gigafactory in the UK at an investment of over £4 billion, aimed at helping power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility.

The UK government, which hailed the group’s plans for the 40GW battery cell gigafactory, one of the largest in Europe, for EVs, said it will create thousands of jobs across the supply chain.

Tata Motors and its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be anchor customers of the plant, the group said.

Today @TataCompanies have chosen to invest £4 billion in British jobs and infrastructure.



More reasons why the UK is a great place for businesses to invest and grow👇 pic.twitter.com/hLOiWtZxvD — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 19, 2023

PM Rishi Sunak's plan to drive UK economy

Production at the gigafactory is due to start in 2026 and is pitched as a key driver behind British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's priority to grow the UK economy. Sunak hailed Tata Group’s announcement as an “incredibly proud” moment for the country’s automotive industry. “Tata Group’s multi-billion-pound investment in a new battery factory in the UK is a testament to the strength of our car manufacturing industry and its skilled workers,” he said.

Later in the day in a tweet, Sunak said, “The new gigafactory will provide almost half of the car battery production needed in the UK by 2030. And it will mean the UK is perfectly positioned to be a global leader in battery technology.”

The gigafactory is expected to be located in Somerset, southwest England.

“Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR,” said N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, which is the promoter holding company of Tata group companies.

“With this strategic investment, the Tata Group strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive,” he said.

The plant will supply JLR's future battery electric models including the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands, with the potential to also supply other car manufacturers.

Tata is reported to have asked for £500 million of state assistance from the UK, including subsidies for the Somerset factory's high-energy use, a one-off grant from the automotive transformation fund, and road improvements to the site.

Read Also Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran conferred with France's highest civilian award

Investment for over 4 billion UK pounds

The investment of over 4 billion pounds is seen as a historic moment for the UK’s growing electric vehicles (EV) industry, with JLR’s suite of Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands as the key customers. The Tata investment is described as crucial to boosting the UK’s battery manufacturing capacity needed to support the electric vehicle industry in the long-term and the new plant will cover almost half of the battery production that the Faraday Institution estimates the country will need by 2030.

Read Also UK PM Rishi Sunak's Approval Ratings Drops Into Negative For First Time Since Taking Office

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)