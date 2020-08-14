London mayor: Work from home is a big trouble

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has admitted that working from home is a "big problem" for the British capital, as the nation enters the biggest recession on record, the media reported on Friday.

Khan has urged big companies to consider bringing more staff members back to offices, as it was revealed that 730,000 workers lost their jobs between March and July this year, reports the Metro newspaper.

He also promised that Transport For London is doing everything possible to make tubes and buses safe for commuters, after the government body slashed tube services to 15 per cent and bus services to 12 per cent compared to normal levels.

Speaking on Thursday to LBC, a London-based national phone-in and talk radio station, Khan said: "The key thing I think we need to understand is that if we all stay at home working it's a big problem for central London.