London Mayor blocks proposal for 1000-foot skyscraper

London: Exercising his powers, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked a plan for the construction of a 1000-ft-high tower, known as the 'Tulip,' stating that the high-rise would be of "limited" public benefit and would be "detrimental" to the city's skyline. "(The structure's proposal) would not constitute the high standard of design required," CNN quoted Khan as saying in a letter. "(It would) cause harm to the historic environment, the wider skyline and image of London," he added. The high-rise, which was approved by London's authorities around four months ago, would have been Western Europe's second-tallest skyscraper by the time it would have opened in 2025. It was envisioned as having a collection of rotating glass pods which would take visitors around the building's exterior, apart from having restaurants, viewing platforms, etc.

