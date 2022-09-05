Liz Truss elected UK PM: Would there be place for white men in key Cabinet posts in Truss govt?

Liz Truss | AP

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, 47, has won the Conservative Party leadership defeating Indian-origin Rishi Sunak. If reports are to be believed then Liz may appoint a Cabinet featuring no white men in the great offices of state for the first time.

Truss is expected to make long-term ally Kwasi Kwarteng chancellor, with Suella Braverman moving to the Home Office and James Cleverly to the Foreign Office, the Daily Mail reported.

If selected, Kwarteng would be the fourth non-white chancellor in a row, directly following Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Nadhim Zahawi. And Braverman would become the third minority home secretary, after Priti Patel and Javid.

Cleverly, currently the Education Secretary, would become the first ever non-white foreign Secretary, the Daily Mail reported.

Into the political wilderness too will go Michael Gove, after serving under the three previous PMs.

Dominic Raab, the First Secretary of State, and Boris Johnson himself, are expected to return to the backbenches. Both have question marks over whether they can hold on to their seats at the next election.

There is also expected to be a clear out of political advisers within No 10. The Times suggests only a handful of long-serving advisers will be kept on as Truss seeks to slim down the operation.