'I am honoured': Liz Truss after being elected as next UK Prime Minister

Photo: Twitter Image

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, 47, has won the Conservative Party leadership defeating Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.

She beat Sunak by over 20,000 votes.

While Truss won the UK PM race by winning 81,326 votes, Rishi bagged 60,399.

Truss on Monday became the UK's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher. Truss will become the Conservatives' fourth PM since a 2015 election.

Tomorrow she will take her official position as the prime minister of the UK after her visit to the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government.

After her major win, Truss took to Twitter to thank the people for their support and trust in her.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential," the leader said on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Truss thanks Rishi Sunak:

Liz Truss paid tribute to the other UK PM leadership race candidates, including top competitor Rishi Sunak.

"The campaign was 'hard-fought' and showed the depth and breadth of talent in the party," Truss said.

Truss thanks Boris former PM Johnson:

Liz Truss thanks the outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson for standing up to Vladimir Putin, getting Brexit done, rolling out the Covid vaccine and "crushing Jeremy Corbyn".

"You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle," she said.

David Cameron, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2016 also thanked Liz Truss.

Taking to Twitter, Cameron said, "Many congratulations to new PM@trussliz. At this time of challenge & global uncertainty, I wish the new government well."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vote Survey:

Truss had gained as many as a 24-point lead over the former chancellor to becoming the next Prime Minister, according to the latest YouGov survey.

According to YouGov poll, in the first round between Jul 20 - Jul 21 Liz enjoyed an early lead of 62 per cent against Rishi, which further increased to 69 per cent from Jul 29- August 2 and consolidated to 66 per cent until August 17.

Interestingly, Rishi's popularity sunk from a high of 41 per cent in Q3 2020 to 26 per cent in Q1 2022. Whereas Liz's popularity graph remained lower than Rishi's, surging from 13 per cent to 21 per cent between the same time.

This is a breaking story.

Read Also Gas prices in Europe soar 30%, Euro below parity with Dollar as Russia keeps gas pipeline closed