Live bullet found on Korean Air flight at Incheon International Airport; 230 people evacuated safely |

More than 200 people had to be deboarded from a Korean Air flight that was about to take off from Incheon International Airport on Friday after a live bullet was discovered on board, according to airport police. This forced the plane to be grounded.

230 evacuated safely

According to Yonhap News Agency, the airport police were notified at 8:05 a.m. that a passenger had discovered a bullet under his seat on a flight to Manila. The aircraft returned to the terminal shortly after the bullet was discovered, despite being scheduled to leave at 7:45 am. 218 passengers and 12 crew members out of the total 230 people on board the aircraft were evacuated.

Bomb squad and anti-terrorist unit present at the spot

An anti-terrorist unit and a military bomb disposal team were reportedly searching the aircraft's interior, according to reports. Investigators intend to investigate how the live bullet entered the aircraft.

Gun law in South Korea

Gun ownership is prohibited in South Korea, with the exception of legally obtained hunting and sporting weapons that must be kept in police stations.