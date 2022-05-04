Lights out in Ukraine's Lviv as Russian missile strikes hit power plants, railway lines

At least three Russian missiles hit electrical substations around the western city of Lviv, close to the Polish border late on Tuesday.

Parts of the city are without power and water in the wake of what was thought to be an attack on Ukraine’s rail network. People ran onto the streets as the news spread.

These were the first Russian missile strikes in western Ukraine in more than a week.

Russia has targeted the rail networks before. They are crucial for keeping the supplies of western weaponry flowing to the east.

The strikes happened in multiple directions just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday — about about an hour and a half after air raid sirens sounded in the city and reportedly went off across the entire country. At least four distinct explosions could be heard from downtown Lviv.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said the strikes damaged three power substations, knocking electricity off in parts of Lviv. Two pump stations were also without power, affecting water supply in the city. Two people were injured in the attack, according to the mayor.

Sadovyi wrote on a social message app that those in the city should take shelter. Trains coming out of Lviv stopped service. Car alarms went off after the blasts, and emergency sirens could be heard.

The mayor on Monday had a news conference with the country’s top U.S. diplomat, discussing how America planned to reopen its diplomatic presence in the city located near the Polish border.

The last major attack targeting the city came April 18, which killed at least seven people. Lviv has become a haven for those fleeing the war’s front line in the east.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, missile strikes were launched on the Lviv region," he wrote.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, in turn, wrote on Facebook that explosions were heard in the regional center. He also reported power outages in parts of the city.

On the evening of May 3, air raid sirens were heard in most regions of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the EU is expected to outline plans for fresh sanctions against Russia on Wednesday targeting oil and banking.

Efforts are still on to evacuate hundreds of civilians trapped in bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol.

More than 100 evacuees escaped the steelworks and arrived in Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia late on Tuesday.

Germany's opposition leader Friedrich Merz met Ukraine's President Zelensky on Tuesday night in Kyiv.

Zelensky also thanked UK PM Boris Johnson for his "powerful" virtual address to Ukrainian MPs.

The EU is expected to outline fresh sanctions against Russia later today, including a plan for potentially phasing out Russian oil.

This is a big move given how many member states are reliant on this source. Overall, the bloc relies on Russia for 26% of its oil imports.

They've already paid more than $47.43bn to Russia for the country's gas and oil since the war began.

Germany has indicated that it would be able to manage without Russian oil by the end of 2022. EU nations have been struggling this week on how to wind down their dependence on Russia.

