Light Bombs Hurled At Netanyahu's Residence, Authorities Investigate

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AFP

Caesarea: Israeli police said that two light bombs were hurled at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in the early hours of Sunday (November 17, local time). The police have reportedly released a statement detailing the attack. Netanyahu or any of his family members were not present at the time of the attack. The bombs landed in the courtyard of the house.

"A joint investigation by the General Security Service and the Israel Police was opened This is a serious incident that is a dangerous escalation and accordingly the necessary investigative actions will be taken," said the police, as reported by Times of Israel.

Israel's Defence Minister of Defence Israel Katz, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to ask the intelligence agencies and the police to take immediate action. The post was made in Hebrew.

"Firing light bombs on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's house is crossing all red lines. It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home. The Shin Bet and the Israel Police and all law enforcement and judicial agencies must immediately and with all the strength take the necessary steps to put an end to this serious phenomenon and bring about this situation end," read the translation of the post as obtained from X.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog condemned the attack as well. He said that he spoke with Shin Bet chief and the matter is being looked into with utmost urgency.

Netanyahu and the places connected to him like his residences, have increasingly become target of attacks especially after Israeli forces were able to eliminate leaders of Hamas and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

In last few months, Hamas has lost some of its top leaders like Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Fatah Sharif.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, has seen its operations crippled due to killings of its top leaders like Hassan Nashrallah, Fatah Sharif, Fuad Shukr and others.