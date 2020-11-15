Libya reopens border crossing with Tunisia

Libyan authorities have reopened the country's border crossing with Tunisia after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The border has been reopened in coordination with all efforts in both countries. It is now open for movement of travellers of both countries," Xinhua news agency quoted Abu-Rabee Makhlouf, security director of the Ras Ajdir Border Crossing with Tunisia, as saying on Saturday.

"We call upon travellers from both countries to be totally committed to the precautionary measures of the health protocol," he said, confirming that all agencies "will provide needed services and facilitate movement".

On November 11, Libya and Tunisia announced that the border crossing between the two countries will be reopened and flights will be resumed, after months of closure.

The two countries agreed on a health protocol against the pandemic that requires travellers to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours and sign a written pledge for a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

The total number of registered Covid-19 cases in Libya now stands at 72,628, with 43,256 recoveries and 995 fatalities, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Since the first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country's borders; shutting down schools and mosques; banning public gatherings; and imposing a curfew.