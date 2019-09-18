Liberia: Huge fire kills 26 school children in Monrovia

Monrovia: At least 28 people, including 26 children, lost their lives after a fire broke out in a school near the Liberian capital on Wednesday, an emergency official told Xinhua news agency.

Quoting Police spokesman Moses Carter, Al Jazeera reported that the fire that happened around midnight (local time) ravaged a dormitory and school building located on the outskirts of Monrovia.

Only the imam, their teacher, and two students managed to escape, Carter was quoted as saying. "The kids were learning the Quran when the fire broke out," he said. The police is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Two survivors were immediately shifted to the hospital, Carter added.

"This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia," President George Weah said in a post on Twitter.