Lewinsky affair was to manage anxieties, claims Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton has said his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky was something he did to manage his anxiety.

The former President made the revelations during the recording of the "Hillary" miniseries, which premieres on Friday on streaming service, Hulu, speaks of his wife's 2016 presidential campaign, life as a State Secretary, and thoughts on the Lewinsky scandal, reports Efe news.

"Everybody's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever," the former President said.

"Things I did to manage my anxieties for years. I'm a different, totally different person than I was, a lot of that stuff 20 years ago," he added, referring to the affair.

He said in one of the chapters of the Hulu miniseries that he looked for distractions for years to better manage his anxiety.

"Maybe it's just getting older but I hope it was also going through a lot of this. But whatever, what I did was bad but it wasn't like - how can I think about the most stupid thing I could and do it," he said.

"It's not a defence, it's an explanation. I feel awful."