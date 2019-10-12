Let us work together to manage differences on basis of mutual respect: Xi Jinping writes to Donald Trump

Washington [US]: Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a letter to his US counterpart Donald Trump urging him to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect and expand cooperation for mutual benefit so as to bring the Sino-US relations on the right track.

"A healthy and steady China-US relationship serves the interest of our two countries and the world at large. I hope the two sides will act in the principle and direction you and I have agreed to, and work to advance China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability. Let us work together to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect and expand cooperation for mutual benefit, so as to bring our relations forward along the right track," Xi said in his letter to Donald Trump.

"Lately, the economic and trade teams of our two sides have stayed in communication and shown each other goodwill, which has been welcomed by our two peoples and the international community. With our two teams making progress on some parts of the agreement under consultation, it is important that we address each other's concerns properly and make positive headway in the other areas as well," he added.

Stressing that China attaches great importance to his concerns on agricultural products, Xi noted that Chinese companies involved have accelerated purchases of American agricultural products, including soybeans and pork. The Chinese President also thanked Trump for his congratulatory message for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The Chinese President's letter comes at a time when the two countries are locked in a bitter trade war. US President Donald Trump had congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and his countrymen on the 70th anniversary of the Communist regime in the country but with a vow to prevail in the trade war and berating Beijing for not accepting an earlier drafted deal. "Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China!" the President had tweeted.