Lebanon has a new Prime Minister

Lebanon on Monday named the country's envoy to Germany Mustapha Adib as the new Prime Minister following the resignation of the previous cabinet led by Hassan Diab amid mounting pressure over the August 4 Beirut port explosions.

Adib succeeded in securing 90 out of 128 Parliamentary votes, which will allow him to form a government, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that this was the time for work and for all parties to cooperate for the country to heal and restore hope in Lebanon.

"Lebanese people are worried about the present and the future. We will hopefully be able to form a government with professional people to implement fast reforms to put the country on the right track for restoring prosperity," Adib said.

On August 11, Diab announced his cabinet's resignation after many people accused the country's leaders of culpability through their alleged negligence and corruption.