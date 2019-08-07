Lawyers march through Hong Kong against 'political persecution'

Hong Kong: More than 1,000 lawyers marched through Hong Kong's business district urging authorities to "stop political persecution" and to form an independent inquiry commission into events triggered by a now-shelved extradition bill.
Legal professionals, dressed in formal black clothing, braved the scorching noon sun on Wednesday and marched in silence from the Court of Final Appeal to the Department of Justice office in the centre of the city.
