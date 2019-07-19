Lawmakers concerned over spike in request for evidences for H1B visas

Washington: US lawmakers and experts on Wednesday expressed concern over the dramatic increase in request for evidences for H-1B visa applications for foreign workers, of which Indian professionals are major beneficiary.

"The tech economy in Toronto is growing faster than the tech economy in Silicon Valley and Washington. A lot of people think it's because of USCIS and our immigration policies,"

Congresswoman Susan Ellen Lofgren said on Wednesday during a congressional hearing on Citizenship and Immigration Policy Changes and Processing Delays.

Meanwhile, the United States is funding its apprentice program from the H-1B visa fee, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Wednesday.

Ross said the Trump administration had launched a new "Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship System" in a major effort to spur employer-led training and was now planning to expand it.

By Lalit K Jha