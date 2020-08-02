Latest coronavirus vaccine update: Russia plans mass COVID-19 vaccination for October

Amid rise in coronavirus cases and deaths Russia is planning a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for October.

According to a report by Reuters, Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it. He said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated.

"We plan wider (vaccination) for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually," the Minister said. Murashko pointed out earlier that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology were over. The vaccination will be free of charge, the Minister added.