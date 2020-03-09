Latest Coronavirus Update: ‘Work Resumption’ recent buzz in Baidu

‘Work resumption’ has become the latest buzzword on China's Internet as people from all walks of life get back to business after a long holiday disrupted by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, data from Internet search Baidu showed.
In the past week, the number of searches for information on work resumption has soared by 678 per cent from the previous week, according to a report released by Baidu Thursday.
More than 80 percent of the grocery stores and supermarkets in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou are now open for business, the company's data showed. Meanwhile, another bright spot is that the virus-stricken tourism industry sees signs of recovery as more than half of the scenic areas in cities including Hangzhou and Guangzhou reopened to visitors.
Emerging industries like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing also gained popularity, with the number of searches surging by over 100 percent.
