Latest Coronavirus Update: UK PM announces strict three-week lockdown

The UK's strict three-week lockdown announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus remains in question with the country's underground trains seen packed during the rush hour on Tuesday as people continue using the limited services in operation.

Johnson on Monday enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks as the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose to 335.

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson issued the central message of: "you must stay home" and gave police powers to enforce the order.

However, there are concerns around the clarity of the message and police forces around the country said they had been inundated with calls asking what was still allowed.

Transport Secretary Gant Shapps in a tweet on Monday advised people to stay at home if possible.

"Concerning to see images of packed trains this a.m. The advice is clear: STAY HOME if possible. That is the way to SAVE LIVES," he said.

"We are working with train operators to introduce a small number of trains for KEY WORKERS to have space to be safe," he added.

The government has said that those in construction can go to work on a site as long as they adhere to the social distancing advice of not being within 2-metres of someone who is not in your household.

However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who controls some of the UK capital's biggest construction projects as the head of Transport for London, said he wanted to shut construction sites as part of the lockdown.

"I've expressed my concerns to the Prime Minister directly.. In my view, the only construction workers that should be working are those that we need for safety. I think that this is a time to understand the scale of the challenge we are facing," he said.

The mobile networks in the country have been deployed to send out the government's text messages to all customers with details of the new shutdown measures in an effort for greater clarity on the lockdown.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said enforcing the new restrictions would be "a real, real challenge", as there was already "large amounts of sickness" among officers across London.