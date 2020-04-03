Latest Coronavirus Update: Six-week-old baby dies in US

A six-week-old baby girl has died of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that "nobody is safe with this virus" as the COVID-19 cases there crossed 3,500.
A report in the Hartford Courant newspaper quoted officials as saying that the infant arrived at the hospital unresponsive and tested positive for the coronavirus post-mortem.
"Probably the youngest person ever to die of COVID here in Connecticut. That baby was a less than seven weeks old. And it just is a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus," Lamont said.
Lamont said that the state recorded a "tragic milestone" with the death of the infant.
The governor, in a tweet, said that the baby from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.
