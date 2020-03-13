Latest Coronavirus Update: Mike Pence fuels on chaos

Vice President Mike Pence fueled the coronavirus chaos on Thursday by saying all Americans returning from coronavirus 'epicenter' Europe will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and be funneled through one of 13 airports, without confirming if they would receive COVID-19 tests or saying where those ports were, according to Daily Mail.

In a series of interviews to follow on from the President's stunning Wednesday night announcement that 'all travel' from Europe to the US would be stopped for 30 days, Pence sought to clear up the many questions it inspired.

He revealed several things including that American citizens and permanent residents who are allowed to come home even after the ban goes into effect at midnight on Friday will be asked to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days, whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not, once they land, reports the Daily Mail.

He also made the first reference to there being a 'funnel' system to 'screen' US passengers coming back from Europe but he did not give any context.