Latest Coronavirus Update: Mike Pence fuels on chaos

Vice President Mike Pence fueled the coronavirus chaos on Thursday by saying all Americans returning from coronavirus 'epicenter' Europe will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and be funneled through one of 13 airports, without confirming if they would receive COVID-19 tests or saying where those ports were, according to Daily Mail.
In a series of interviews to follow on from the President's stunning Wednesday night announcement that 'all travel' from Europe to the US would be stopped for 30 days, Pence sought to clear up the many questions it inspired.
He revealed several things including that American citizens and permanent residents who are allowed to come home even after the ban goes into effect at midnight on Friday will be asked to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days, whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not, once they land, reports the Daily Mail.
He also made the first reference to there being a 'funnel' system to 'screen' US passengers coming back from Europe but he did not give any context.
Reuters is reporting that the 13 airports he made reference to are the 11 here in the US that were designated as potential quarantine sites for passengers returning from China on charter planes in February, when the virus began, plus two more.
All of those airports have airbases next to them which are equipped to house hundreds, if not thousands, in quarantine conditions. They are in Honolulu, Chicago, Dallas, L.A.X, San Francisco, Atlanta, JFK, Seattle, Washington DC, Newark and Detroit.
The two new ones have not been announced.
Pence also repeated previous claims that the government had asked private labs including Lab Corp and Quest Diagnostics to speed up the production of their tests, after a wave of criticism over how long the CDC was taking to get theirs off the ground.
