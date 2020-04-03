Latest Coronavirus Update: Jail for PIO who spat on floor & shouted corona, corona

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to two months' jail on Thursday for shouting "corona, corona" and spitting on a hotel floor at the Changi Airport, the first conviction of its kind in the country related to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a media report.

Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh, 52, pleaded guilty to one count each of committing a rash act and being a public nuisance on March 3, 2020, The Straits Times reported.

Singh smashed a plate and spat onto the floor of the Azur Restaurant at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after a waitress told him that the eatery was closed.

Still unhappy, Singh spat onto the floor two more times and yelled: "Corona, corona." This is the first conviction of its kind related to the current coronavirus outbreak, according to the Singapore daily.