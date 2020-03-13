Latest Coronavirus Update: Italian couple dies of virus two hours apart

After spending 60 years of their lives together, an elderly Italian couple succumbed to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) just two hours apart.

Severa Belotti, 82, and Luigi Carrara, 86, who lived in Albino in the northern Italian province of Bergamo, died on Tuesday, according to a report in the Daily Mail on Thursday.

The couple did not get much medical assistance in their last days which were spent in lockdown, their son claimed.

The couple were confined to their home for eight days, running a fever of 39 degrees celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit), according to their son, Luca Carrara.