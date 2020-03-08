Latest Coronavirus Update: First death in East Coast of US

The Florida Department of Health Friday night confirmed the death of two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both the deceased one of whom was in their 70s had recently returned from international trips to undisclosed locations. One was in Santa Rosa County while the other in Lee County, CNN reported.

The Health Department also announced two new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Broward County.

This brings the US death toll to 17. These are the first US deaths outside the states of California and Washington.