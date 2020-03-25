Latest Coronavirus Update: China reopens Great Wall

China on Tuesday reopened a section of its iconic Great Wall to visitors, as the country limped back to normalcy after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Badaling section of the Great Wall will be open daily from 9 am to 4 pm. The daily number of visitors will be capped at 19,500. Around 60 kilometers from Beijing, it's the most popular section of the wall for tourists.

As of 2 pm on Tuesday, a total of 892 tickets had been reserved by visitors to visit the area, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China in January closed all its museums and tourist centres all over the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

To be permitted entry, visitors must book tickets on the official website or through social media app WeChat in advance and register with their personal information to get a health code.

On their arrival at the Badaling Great Wall, they will have their temperatures checked.