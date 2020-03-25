Latest Coronavirus Update: 4,700 German cases in 24 hours

Germany has confirmed over 4,700 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to over 27,000, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 141 in the European country.

On Monday, the official public health institute said that the country had so far detected 22,600 cases, of which 86 were fatalities.

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers were recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia (6,318), Bavaria (5,754) and Baden-Wurttemberg (5,348).

The n-tv count, meanwhile, shows that coronavirus cases in Germany have jumped to 30,174. The German TV channel reports the same figures for Bavaria and Baden-Wurttemberg as those of the Robert Koch Institute but updates the statistics for North Rhine-Westphalia to 8,745.