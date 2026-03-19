'Largest Strike Package Yet': US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Signals Major Escalation Against Iran

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced that American forces are preparing for what he described as the “largest strike package yet” against Iran, signalling a major escalation in the ongoing conflict.

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Speaking at the Pentagon alongside Dan Caine, Hegseth said the United States would continue military operations until all objectives are fully achieved. He stressed that Washington remains committed to ensuring Iran does not develop nuclear weapons, adding that the war would end on American terms.

Highlighting the scale of the campaign, Hegseth revealed that U.S. forces have already targeted over 7,000 sites across Iran, including key military and industrial infrastructure. He said repeated strikes have significantly weakened Iran’s air defence systems and disrupted missile and drone production capabilities, with hundreds of facilities hit.

Hegseth also claimed that attacks on U.S. forces by Iranian missiles and drones have declined sharply by nearly 90% indicating a reduction in Tehran’s operational capacity. He further stated that Iran’s naval strength has been largely neutralised, with multiple vessels and submarines destroyed.

Reaffirming that U.S. objectives remain unchanged since the beginning of the campaign in late February, Hegseth said the focus continues to be on dismantling Iran’s defence infrastructure and preventing nuclear proliferation.

Earlier in the briefing, he paid tribute to six American service members killed in a recent crash, vowing that their sacrifice would strengthen the U.S. resolve to “finish the mission.”