Lahore Viral Video: Daughters Of Prominent Pak Lawyer Brutally Assault Store Staff; FIR Filed

Lahore: Two days after a group of girls approached Lahore police and filed an FIR alleging harassment by the staff of a store in the city, Lahore police have acquitted the staff. A video showing the girls mercilessly assaulting the staff instead, has surfaced. Police said that no valid evidence proving harassment by staff was found. The police have clarified that if and when the store helpers approach them seeking action against the girls, they will initiate action.

Lahore police took to X (formerly known as Twinner) and said, "On July 7, the police registered an FIR on a complaint of harassment by the girls. Today, on the basis of video evidence, these boys were acquitted. However, if any application is received from these boys, action will be taken according to merit."

Investigation revealed no proof of harassment by store staff

The video was posted by @MuhammadTahaCh1 who has claimed that a group of three girls, who were daughters of a prominent lawyer had come for shopping in a store in Lahore. He has said that the girls harassed the store helper - Yusuf Nami, and also threatened to kill him. Dr. Taha Cheema has further said that the girls have misused the law regarding crimes against women. He further claimed that the helpers were quietly doing their job, and the girls unnecessarily picked up a fight and harassed them simply because they were daughters of a prominent lawyer.

Further on, in the video the girls are seen brutally assaulting the helpers, and describing the same, Dr. Taha Cheema claimed that the girls violently started assaulting the helpers unnecessarily and no one bothered to help them. He further said that the girls demanded that the helpers should touch their feet and appologise to them to which the helpers kept refusing since there was no valid reason for obeying the orders of those girls. An elderly man tried to rescue the girls, but the girls abused the elderly person.

The girls filed an FIR against the helpers claiming harassment.

Lahore police have reacted to this post of Dr. Taha Cheema and said that the helpers have been acquitted because after investigating the inputs received, it was clear that the girls were not harassed. The police further clarified that if the helpers approach then, necessary further action will be taken.