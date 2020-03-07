Lahore HC verdict against Musharraf conviction challenged in SC

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict which declared as unconstitutional the award of capital punishment to former President Pervez Musharraf by a special court.

The petition filed on Thursday appealed to the apex court to set aside the high court judgement, reports Dawn news.

It questioned whether the LHC enjoyed territorial jurisdiction to entertain a constitutional petition filed by Musharraf against an order passed by the special court - a court beyond the LHC's territorial jurisdiction.