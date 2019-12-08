Lahore court defers Saeed’s indictment

Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed could not be indicted by Lahore's anti-terrorism court for terror financing charges as authorities strangely failed to produce one of the co-accused at the high profile hearing on Saturday.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has now fixed December 11 as date for framing the charges against the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other co-accused Malik Zafar Iqbal.

"Case against Hafiz Saeed and others under the FIR 30/19 Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police was fixed for framing of charges in connection with terror financing before the Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Lahore but strangely co-accused Malik Zafar Iqbal was not produced from jail. Due to this reason, the case has been adjourned till December 11 for further proceedings and for framing of the charges," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

Saeed was brought to the court amidst high security from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. Journalists were not allowed to enter the court premises to cover the proceedings because of security reasons.

"We have directions not to allow journalists enter the court premises because this was a high profile case and police couldn't afford any security lapse," said an official of the Punjab police. The court official said judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta has directed the authorities to ensure that Iqbal attends the next hearing on