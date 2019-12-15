Labour leader Corbyn blames Brexit and media for the party's disastrous defeat since 1930s

The defeated Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn took some responsibility for the party’s’ defeat in the recent election but continues to support its extreme-left policies. He took to two newspapers columns to push the onus of the defeat on Brexit and the media.

The Labour Party suffered a disastrous loss at the hands of Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson who will now continue his second term as the Prime Minister of UK.

While Corbyn admitted that the results were 'desperately disappointing', he also said that he was proud of his radical anti-rich stand during the campaign.

In the article he authored for The Observer, he said, 'I am proud that on austerity, on corporate power, on inequality and on the climate emergency we have won the arguments and rewritten the terms of political debate. But I regret that we did not succeed in converting that into a parliamentary majority for change. There is no doubt that our policies are popular, from public ownership of rail and key utilities to a massive house-building programme and a pay rise for millions.'

Johnson gained a Commons majority of 80, his ruling Conservative Party's largest since 1987, and in contrast, the opposition Labour suffered its worst election result since the 1930s.

In the election, the Conservatives won a total of 365 seats, while Labour finished on 203.

The Conservatives swept aside Labour in its traditional heartlands in the Midlands and the north of England and picked up seats across Wales while holding off the Liberal Democrats' challenge in many seats in the south of England.

With inputs from Agencies.