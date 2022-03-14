Kyiv Mayor tweets video from ravaged Ukrainian capital, says 'Putin's dream of creating Greater Russia is my country's nightmare'

As the Russian forces continue their onslaught in Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday shared a video to show the world how the Russian invasion had ravaged the Ukrainian capital.

"That's what Russia's war on civilians looks like. Destroyed buildings, destroyed infrastructure, lives are getting lost. This is the city of Kyiv. Many cities in Ukraine were destroyed, lives were taken. The images are proof of Russia's war against Ukraine," said the Kyiv Mayor in a 52-second video.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Putin's dream of creating a Greater Russia is my country's nightmare. #SaveUkraine."

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia has been paused until Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue...," tweeted Podolyak.

This comes as the fourth session of talks was being held virtually with the Ukrainian negotiating team present in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy on Monday termed the negotiations as "difficult talks".

"Difficult talks continue. Everybody is waiting for news. This evening we will report on the outcome," he said in a video message, according to CNN.

Notably, the first round of talks between the two sides was held in the Gomel region of Belarus on February 28. The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine over the crisis in Ukraine was held in Belarus on March 3. The third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia were held in Belarus on March 7.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:37 PM IST