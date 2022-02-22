Kyiv considering breaking diplomatic ties with Russia, says President after Putin recognizes independence of Ukraine separatist regions

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv was considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia in response to its recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine.

"I have received a request from the foreign ministry to examine the question of breaking off relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," said Zelensky, adding he would now "examine and work on this issue".

Earlier, the Kremlin leader had recognised the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine, paving the way for an operation to deploy part of the potential invasion force he has massed around the country.

In two official decrees, Putin instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the separatist-held regions.

The recognition of the breakaway republics, which form an enclave held by Russia-backed rebels since 2014, triggered international condemnation and a promise of targeted sanctions from the United States and the European Union – with a broader package of economic punishment to come in the event of invasion.

As news of the late-night recognition hit the streets of Kyiv, many were in disbelief, but ready to defend their country if called on.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine on Monday, defying Western threats of sanctions in a move that could set off a potentially catastrophic war with Kyiv.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:46 PM IST