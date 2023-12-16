Kuwait's Ruling Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Dies At 86

Kuwait's 86-year-old ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, passed away on December 16, prompting Kuwait state television to interrupt regular programming with Quranic verses before an official announcement was made.

Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, conveyed the somber news, expressing collective grief on behalf of the Kuwaiti people, Arab and Islamic nations, and the global community.

In a brief statement, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah shared, "With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today." No specific cause of death was provided by the authorities.

Nawaf's successor

The successor to Sheikh Nawaf is expected to be his half-brother, 83-year-old Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, who is now Kuwait's deputy ruler and is believed to be the world's oldest crown prince.

The emir's health had been a matter of speculation since late November when he was hurried to the hospital due to an undisclosed illness.

Emir's health kept under wraps

The oil-rich nation awaited updates on his condition, and it was previously reported that Sheikh Nawaf had undergone unspecified medical checks in the United States in March 2021.

Health matters related to Kuwait's leaders are sensitive in the Middle Eastern nation, situated between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, where internal power struggles have historically occurred behind palace doors.

Who was Sheikh Nawaf?

Sheikh Nawaf assumed the role of emir in 2020 following the death of his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The region mourned Sheikh Sabah, known for his diplomatic efforts and peacemaking.

While Sheikh Nawaf had previously served as Kuwait's interior and defense minister, his time outside these roles was marked by a relatively low profile. Despite his lack of controversy, analysts had anticipated a short tenure due to his advancing age.