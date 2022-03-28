Kremlin says US President Joe Biden's 'butcher' remark on Vladimir Putin 'certainly alarming'

US President Joe Biden's "butcher" comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin during his Poland visit sparked controversy in Russia with the Kremlin on Monday expressing concern.

"This is a statement that is certainly alarming," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during his daily press briefing, news agency AFP reported.

"We will continue to track the statements of the US president in the most attentive way," Peskov added.

Reportedly, the US president during his Poland visit earlier this week had called Putin a "butcher".

"Vladimir Putin is a butcher," Biden had said when asked about his thoughts on Putin while meeting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.

Biden further criticized Russia's action on Ukraine which has resulted in the loss of hundreds of civilian lives.

In another statement during his Poland visit, Biden in Warsaw, on Saturday, said that Putin cannot remain in power. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.," the US president said.

Shortly after Biden spoke, a White House official downplayed Biden's remarks that appeared to be a call to remove Putin.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:36 PM IST