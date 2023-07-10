Kremlin Confirms Putin's Meeting With Wagner Mercenary Leader Days After Failed Rebellion

The Kremlin on Monday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, on June 29. This meeting took place just five days after the group's failed attempt to march towards Moscow in a rebellion that was quickly quelled.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Putin personally invited 35 individuals to attend the meeting, including unit commanders. The meeting lasted for three hours. During the meeting, the Wagner commanders pledged their loyalty to Putin, declaring themselves as his soldiers and expressing their commitment to continue fighting on his behalf.

The short-lived mutiny orchestrated by Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters posed the most significant threat to Putin's grip on power since he assumed the role of Russia's paramount leader on the final day of 1999. This incident involved the seizure of the southern city of Rostov before being swiftly suppressed by Putin's forces.

The situation was resolved through an agreement facilitated by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Putin expressed gratitude towards his army and security services for preventing chaos and a potential civil war.

Prigozhin stated that the mutiny was not intended to overthrow the government, but rather to hold the army and defense leaders accountable for what he perceived as their mistakes and unprofessional conduct in Ukraine.

According to the agreement, Prigozhin was supposed to depart for Belarus. However, last week, Lukashenko announced that Prigozhin had returned to Russia and that the Wagner fighters had not yet accepted the opportunity to relocate to Belarus. This development has raised concerns regarding the execution of the agreement.