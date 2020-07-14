Korean Air CEO’s mother convicted for assault

The widow of the former Korean Air chairman received a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for assault and other abuses of her chauffeur, security guard and other employees in a case that extended a bizarre legal saga surrounding the company's founding family.

She is the widow of former Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, who died last year. Their son, Walter Cho, has been leading Korean Air since then.

The Seoul Central District Court found the 70-year-old Lee Myung-hee guilty of habitual abuse toward helpless "victims who were under her influence" and sentenced her to a two-year prison sentence suspended by three years.

Lee was accused of physically and verbally abusing her employees between 2011 and 2018, including kicking her chauffeur for failing to load luggage into a car and throwing pruning shears toward a security guard at her home.