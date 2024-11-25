King Charles Likely To Visit India Soon With Queen Camilla Following PM Modi's Desire To Host Them | The Royal Family/X

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are reportedly preparing for an official royal tour of India early next year, according to UK media reports. This will be King Charles' first visit to India as monarch, marking a remarkable milestone since his accession to the throne. The visit is also viewed as a positive development following the King's cancer diagnosis earlier this year, signalling his recovery and return to normal duties.

The proposed tour follows an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed enthusiasm to welcome the royal couple after their previous visit was cancelled. The UK’s Foreign Office has now authorised discussions with Indian authorities and other potential host nations to finalise the details of the tour.

Last night The King, The Queen and The Prince of Wales welcomed guests from the Diplomatic community to Buckingham Palace for the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception. pic.twitter.com/Fm65BCsJRz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2024

According to reports, a royal source described the tour as being of 'huge political and cultural significance for Britain on the world stage,' emphasizing the King and Queen’s roles as ideal representatives during this time. The visit is expected to extend beyond India to include Pakistan and Bangladesh, completing a subcontinental tour that had initially been postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

In addition to the forthcoming official visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla recently made a private stop in Bengaluru this October. They spent four days at a wellness retreat, which sources clarified was not related to the King’s health but rather a brief respite during their return from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, as reported by Reuters. This summit, held on October 25-26, marked King Charles’ first major international engagement since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

Buckingham Palace revealed the King's diagnosis in February but confirmed that his treatment was progressing well. As a result, officials have been planning a 'full overseas tour program' for the royal couple next year, indicating that the monarch is regaining his strength.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

The upcoming visit also recalls the couple’s last official trip to India in 2019, when Charles was the Prince of Wales. That visit focused on key issues such as climate change, sustainability and social finance.