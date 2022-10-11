King Charles III's coronation date announced by the royal family

King Charles III | AP

The Royal Family informed in a tweet on Tuesday that the Coronation of The King will take place on May 06th, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony will see King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

As per a report by theguardian.com, Charles will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre. He will then be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s crown and blessed during the ceremony. Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, as was the Queen Mother when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

Both the King and the Queen will be crowned in a service that will retain some historical elements of past coronations but also recognise the spirit of the times.

On Sept. 09th, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died of old age. She was laid to rest at the royal chapel next to her beloved husband Prince Phillip, who predeceased her in 2021. Only members of the British royal family, led by her successor King Charles III, attended the private ceremony.

Read Also Watch: King Charles III is confounded by fountain pen in viral video

Charles will be referred to as King Charles III, according to Clarence House. The new monarch, whose full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, had a choice of names.

A YouGov poll had put Charles' popularity with the British people at 42 per cent, with 24 per cent disliking him and 30 per cent being neutral. He has been a tireless campaigner for the environment for decades, from much before it became fashionable to talk about it. He also values organic food and classical architecture.