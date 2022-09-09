King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace for first time as Britain's new monarch

Photo: ANI

King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain's monarch with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort.

He is set to meet with prime minister Liz Truss and his first national address as monarch.

The king flew to London from Scotland on Friday and was driven to the royal residence in an official Rolls-Royce. A large crowd cheered as the car arrived at the palace gates.

He got out of the car to greet well-wishers and look at some of the huge pile of floral tributes left to honour his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Some called "Thank you Charles" and "Well done, Charlie!" as he shook hands with the crowd. Several shouted "God save the King!"

Charles shook hands with countless members of the public lined up behind a barrier, thanking them for their good wishes.

The King would address a grieving nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II after seven decades on the throne, as a period of national mourning began for the only monarch most Britons ever knew.

This is a developing story.