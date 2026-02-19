King Charles' Brother Andrew Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct Amid Epstein Investigation

UK media reported on Thursday that the police have arrested ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turned 66 on Thursday.

King Charles III's brother is under renewed pressure to answer US lawmakers' questions in Congress about Jeffrey Epstein after the US Justice Department released the latest batch of files.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in recent days that the disgraced royal should testify in the US about the late American sex offender's crimes.

Journalists published photographs of unmarked police cars and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate just after 8am.

The BBC meanwhile said that the Thames Valley police confirmed on Thursday that "as part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk".

The police said they will not be naming the arrested man, "as per national guidance".

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”