 King Charles' Brother Andrew Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct Amid Epstein Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKing Charles' Brother Andrew Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct Amid Epstein Investigation

King Charles' Brother Andrew Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct Amid Epstein Investigation

UK media reported that former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The development follows renewed scrutiny after fresh US Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein were released. Police confirmed a man in his sixties was detained and properties searched, but declined to name him.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

UK media reported on Thursday that the police have arrested ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turned 66 on Thursday.

King Charles III's brother is under renewed pressure to answer US lawmakers' questions in Congress about Jeffrey Epstein after the US Justice Department released the latest batch of files.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in recent days that the disgraced royal should testify in the US about the late American sex offender's crimes.

Journalists published photographs of unmarked police cars and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate just after 8am.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Invites Spanish Universities To India, Strengthens Education Ties
PM Modi Invites Spanish Universities To India, Strengthens Education Ties
'Mai Disappointed Hui': Khanzaadi Calls Out The 50 Makers For 'Unfair' Edits After Eviction
'Mai Disappointed Hui': Khanzaadi Calls Out The 50 Makers For 'Unfair' Edits After Eviction
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Special Moment With Space Heroes Rakesh Sharma & Shubhanshu Shukla At Mumbai Climate Week
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Special Moment With Space Heroes Rakesh Sharma & Shubhanshu Shukla At Mumbai Climate Week
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting Money From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting Money From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name

The BBC meanwhile said that the Thames Valley police confirmed on Thursday that "as part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk".

Read Also
'Dalai Lama Never Met Jeffrey Epstein': Tibetan Spiritual Leader's Office Amid Claims Linking Him To...
article-image

The police said they will not be naming the arrested man, "as per national guidance".

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Follow us on