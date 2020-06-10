Kindness is never wasted: Tales of good deeds during the time of coronavirus

An act of generosity or self-sacrifice. A whimsical gesture to distract neighbours from anxiety or cabin fever. A helping hand to a person thrown out of a job, support for a patient struggling with COVID-19, solidarity with the medical professional toiling day and night to save them.

Nearly three months later, there's been no end to the tales of good deeds we've found.

Whitney Rutz began making giant cinnamon rolls in March, initially to amuse herself and later, as they took off online, to raise money for the Oregon Food Bank.

By now the Portland, Oregon resident has rustled up more than $50,000 in donations and sent out over 100 rolls, most of them to health care and other essential workers.

"Some weeks it was overwhelming," she says, reached by AP for a follow-up.

"Other times it was the most uplifting experience."

The May 19 performance not only cheered up the New Orleans East Hospital staffers who danced and clapped along, it meant a paid gig for members of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

The performance exceeded her expectations. "From the feedback I got . it seemed like a community formed around the event," Bauman said.

Bauman, who lives in New York City, watched the spectacle via live feed that day.

The Sikh temple Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi rose to the challenge, ramping up a kitchen operation that already fed a half-million people per week to help the growing ranks of the unfortunate.

Emails poured in from around the world after the story was published from people wanting to donate: An Australian man sent $100, a Canadian doctor $50.

But cash is still tight. The temple has used its dwindling funds to hire a fleet of trucks and drivers to keep delivering 100,000 meals a day to some 30 drop-off points where people form long lines holding tin pitchers and bowls to fill and take home.